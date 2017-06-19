Vail Resorts closes Stowe deal; it's ...

Vail Resorts closes Stowe deal; it's now Epic Pass-eligible for 2017-18

Wednesday Jun 7

Vail Resorts announced Wednesday it has closed on the acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, Vermont. Epic Pass holders will have unlimited, unrestricted access to Stowe Mountain Resort for the 2017-18 winter season, and the Epic Local Pass will offer 10 days of skiing at Stowe.

