Trish Buyer is Inntopia SVP Finance and Systems Operations

Inntopia is pleased to announce that Trish Buyer is transitioning to a new, full-time role as Senior Vice President Finance and Systems Operations. In the new position, she will head the accounting finance team including Glenn Crowell, Controller, Robin Carey, Accounting Manager, and Leslie Whitaker, Administrative and Office Manager.

