Strange July 4th celebrations

How about a wild rodeo? Or a parade with your patriotically-dressed pet? Or maybe you want to see some Revolutionary-era weapons fired? Of course, on the Fourth of July, there will be fireworks, patriotic music, burgers and beer everywhere you go - maybe even a red, white and blue cocktail. But there are also plenty of unique ways to add something new and different to this year's festivities: Meet some of the founding fathers at the brand new Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, which is dedicated to telling the story of the American Revolution in the city where the Declaration of Independence was written.

