Strange July 4th celebrations

Strange July 4th celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Fox News

How about a wild rodeo? Or a parade with your patriotically-dressed pet? Or maybe you want to see some Revolutionary-era weapons fired? Of course, on the Fourth of July, there will be fireworks, patriotic music, burgers and beer everywhere you go - maybe even a red, white and blue cocktail. But there are also plenty of unique ways to add something new and different to this year's festivities: Meet some of the founding fathers at the brand new Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, which is dedicated to telling the story of the American Revolution in the city where the Declaration of Independence was written.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stowe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11) Oct '15 Kim 2
News Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09) Jul '15 Bosash187 23
News Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Masters crew 1
News Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08) Jul '15 Joe 2
News Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07) Apr '15 Shocked with pain... 2
News Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14) Aug '14 jenniferzara 3
recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Ding cabbie 1
See all Stowe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stowe Forum Now

Stowe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stowe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Stowe, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC