Robert Burnetti
BENCHMARK, a global hospitality company, has named Robert Burnetti general manager of Topnotch Resort, a Gemstone Collection property located in Stowe, Vermont. Greg Champion, BENCHMARK's president, made the announcement.Robert Burnetti comes to his new position with over three decades of senior leadership experience.
