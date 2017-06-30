Resorts 'bounce back' with 3.9 millio...

Resorts 'bounce back' with 3.9 million skier visits

Monday Jun 19

Skier visits jumped at resorts in Vermont this past season to 3.9 million statewide, a roughly 21 percent increase over a previous season hampered by dismal snowfall, the Vermont Ski Areas Association announced Thursday. Parker Riehle, the association's president, described the past season using terms like "rebound," "bounce back" and "comeback," but said it was still short of the record 4.7 million skier visits two seasons ago.

