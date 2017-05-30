Breast cancer survivors go fly-fishin...

Breast cancer survivors go fly-fishing for solace, healing

Each spring, more than a dozen women in different stages of treatment for and recovery from breast cancer participate in a free weekend fly-fishing retreat in Vermont that offers than more than tips on angling. This year's retreat held last month in the resort community of Stowe covered the basics of fly-fishing while offering the women support, counseling, medical information and relaxation.

