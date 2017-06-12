An Austrian bierhall for summer trave...

An Austrian bierhall for summer travel to Stowe, Vt.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Boston Herald

The scene: One of the most famous families in the history of skiing, the real life Trapps were fictionalized in one of the most popular movies of all time, The Sound of Music . The movie ended with the Trapp family fleeing over the Alps to escape the Nazi menace, but in real life the story has continued for more than half a century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stowe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11) Oct '15 Kim 2
News Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09) Jul '15 Bosash187 23
News Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Masters crew 1
News Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08) Jul '15 Joe 2
News Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07) Apr '15 Shocked with pain... 2
News Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14) Aug '14 jenniferzara 3
recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Ding cabbie 1
See all Stowe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stowe Forum Now

Stowe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stowe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Stowe, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC