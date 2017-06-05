Stone Hill Inn is Yankee Magazinea s a Best of New Englanda for Romantic Getaway

Stone Hill Inn, a luxurious couples-only retreat situated on 10 wooded acres in Stowe, Vermont, has earned Yankee Magazine's designation as 2017 Best of New England for Romantic Getaway. )-- Yankee Magazine 's "Best of New England" travel guide has named Stone Hill Inn the 2017 Editors' Choice for Romantic Getaway, noting, "Luxury is the hallmark of this couples-only retreat nestled on nearly 10 acres in the heart of Stowe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.