Smugglers' Notch highway officially open for summer
The narrow mountain highway known as Smugglers' Notch that links the Vermont towns of Stowe and Jeffersonville is now open for the season. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced Tuesday that the road, known officially as Vermont Route 108, is now open to vehicle traffic.
