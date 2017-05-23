Seminar with anti-vaccine advocates causes stir
A seminar that includes national anti-vaccination advocates has caused a stir in a Vermont ski resort town, where some parents and doctors worry it could sway some families not to vaccinate their children. Local chiropractor Dr. Bradley Rauch organized Saturday's "Hope and Healing for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders" in Stowe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Stowe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11)
|Oct '15
|Kim
|2
|Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09)
|Jul '15
|Bosash187
|23
|Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Masters crew
|1
|Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08)
|Jul '15
|Joe
|2
|Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07)
|Apr '15
|Shocked with pain...
|2
|Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|jenniferzara
|3
|recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Ding cabbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stowe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC