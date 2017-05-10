Perpetrator of Fraudulent Vaccine Scare Speaking in Stowe
The most prominent speaker at a "Hope and Healing" event to be held next week in Stowe, VT is a despicable charlatan. Andrew Wakefield's manipulation of test results to indicate a non-existent link between vaccines and autism made Time 's list of five great science frauds .
