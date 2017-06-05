Adams School principal moves on

The Adams School will start the 2017-18 school year with a fresh face at the principal position, as current principal Katie Frothingham has taken the head of school position at Mountain River School in Stowe, Vt. Her last day at the Adams School will be June 30. Frothingham is no stranger to Vermont, having done both her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Vermont.

