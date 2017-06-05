Adams School principal moves on

Adams School principal moves on

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Weekly Packet

The Adams School will start the 2017-18 school year with a fresh face at the principal position, as current principal Katie Frothingham has taken the head of school position at Mountain River School in Stowe, Vt. Her last day at the Adams School will be June 30. Frothingham is no stranger to Vermont, having done both her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Vermont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekly Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stowe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11) Oct '15 Kim 2
News Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09) Jul '15 Bosash187 23
News Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Masters crew 1
News Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08) Jul '15 Joe 2
News Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07) Apr '15 Shocked with pain... 2
News Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14) Aug '14 jenniferzara 3
recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Ding cabbie 1
See all Stowe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stowe Forum Now

Stowe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stowe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Stowe, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC