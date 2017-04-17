How changes in foreign worker program...

How changes in foreign worker programs could impact Vt. hospitality industry

A change last year in the way federal immigration officials count foreign nonagricultural guest workers is having an impact on the hospitality industry around the country and right here in Vermont. The buildings and grounds at the Basin Harbor Club may seem serene now, but the Vergennes resort will soon be humming.

