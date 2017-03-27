Waterbury snags popular antique car show

Waterbury snags popular antique car show

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Vermont Antique & Classic Car Show has been held at Nichol's Field in Stowe for nearly 60 years, but when the land was sold last spring the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts went looking for a new spot. They found one at Farr's Field on Route 2 in Waterbury and announced Tuesday that they're inking a five-year contract with the owners to hold the car show there instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stowe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11) Oct '15 Kim 2
News Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09) Jul '15 Bosash187 23
News Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Masters crew 1
News Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08) Jul '15 Joe 2
News Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07) Apr '15 Shocked with pain... 2
News Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14) Aug '14 jenniferzara 3
recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14) Aug '14 Ding cabbie 1
See all Stowe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stowe Forum Now

Stowe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stowe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Stowe, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC