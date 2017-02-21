Police: Stowe woman drove wrong way on I-89
A Stowe woman faces charges after Vermont State Police say she was caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. Police say Sandra Heath, 80, was headed south in the northbound lane near Exit 12 in Williston Monday night. They say drove 3.5 miles before she was stopped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stowe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peg's Pickup Bad Service (Dec '11)
|Oct '15
|Kim
|2
|Vermont brewery told to change beer name (Oct '09)
|Jul '15
|Bosash187
|23
|Woman accused of shooting firearms instructor d... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Masters crew
|1
|Good stuff? Depends on what you're looking for (Mar '08)
|Jul '15
|Joe
|2
|Gentlewolf released on bail (Jun '07)
|Apr '15
|Shocked with pain...
|2
|Patriotism to bloom at flower show (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|jenniferzara
|3
|recommend good taxi firms in Stowe? (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Ding cabbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stowe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC