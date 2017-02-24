Friday, February 24, 2017

Going back in time, the company that claims to have invented the minivan, the former Chrysler Corpor ... Continue reading 2017 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM AWD to Stowe, VT A Shunpiker's Road Trip Review By Steve Purdy The Auto Channel Michigan Bureau When planning our upcoming road trip to Stowe, VT and the ski resort called Smuggler's Notch, we thought about what vehicle might be ideal for the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.