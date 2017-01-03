Vermont company buys Denver's DestiMe...

Vermont company buys Denver's DestiMetrics

Stowe, Vermont-based Inntopia, a subsidiary of Northstar Travel Group, acquired DestiMetrics, which provides lodging metrics and market intelligence to the North American mountain travel industry and warm-weather U.S. destinations.

