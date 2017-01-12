Theater Comedy Rusty DeWees - Logger and The Fiddler

Logger and The Fiddler will be coming to the Bellows Falls Middle School, 15 School St., Bellows Falls, on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Some cussin'. Tickets $25 each at the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, 802-463-9404 Rusty DeWees: Entertainer, comedic artist, actor, producer, writer, musician, master of duct tape and the Logger of course! Rusty does it all and keeps his fans and audiences laughing, as he puts it, "till their backs get better."

