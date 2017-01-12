Bennington airport to be closed during runway project

Reconstruction of the runway at the Morse State Airport will require closure of the facility for at least 90 days during 2018, officials planning the project said Thursday during an informational session in Bennington. The contract for the project, which is expected to go out to bid in the spring and begin next year, actually will allow a 150-day period to complete the work, said Mary Kay Genthner, senior airport engineer with the project design firm, Passero Associates of Rochester, N.Y. But she and Guy Rouelle, aeronautical program administrator with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the state's goal is to have the airport reopen as soon as possible.

