Electric Hot Tuna at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Sunday Nov 27

Like The Egg in Albany, The Beacon in New York and the Fairfield Theater in Connecticut, this fairly new Stowe Vermont establishment is as well-designed, acoustically-impeccable and all-around comfortable as those venues, perfectly conducive to the mutual warmth in the experience conjured up within its walls on November 22nd. Yet as plush as the surroundings were, the former guitarist and bassist for Jefferson Airplane, along with drummer Justin Guip, never coasted during the close to three hours they played this wintry night.

