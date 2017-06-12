Stoughton slashing suspect convicted
Court records show Jacob Justice pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct and a felony charge of reckless injury was dismissed. Prosecutors say Justice started attacking a Minnesota Vikings inflatable in October of last year, then went after its owner after the owner confronted him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Stoughton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Evansville Infected (Dec '15)
|May '17
|Kathy
|17
|Lawsuit please help me.
|Apr '17
|Amazing Falcon
|1
|Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever
|Apr '17
|TheRealest
|1
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Berry Employees (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Sup
|2
|Bama
|Mar '17
|Rob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stoughton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC