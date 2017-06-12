Stoughton slashing suspect convicted

Stoughton slashing suspect convicted

Monday Jun 12 Read more: WKOW-TV

Court records show Jacob Justice pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct and a felony charge of reckless injury was dismissed. Prosecutors say Justice started attacking a Minnesota Vikings inflatable in October of last year, then went after its owner after the owner confronted him.

