Man who knifed Vikings fan over inflatable mascot is convicted

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Star Tribune

It's a day David Moschel won't ever forget: Trying to stop a man attempting to destroy an inflatable Vikings mascot in his front yard, Moschel was knifed with a box cutter in his face and head. Jacob A. Justice, of Madison, Wis., was arrested on Oct. 9 and this week the 22-year-old pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and disorderly charges, according to the Wisconsin State Journal .

