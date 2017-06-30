Man who knifed Vikings fan over inflatable mascot is convicted
It's a day David Moschel won't ever forget: Trying to stop a man attempting to destroy an inflatable Vikings mascot in his front yard, Moschel was knifed with a box cutter in his face and head. Jacob A. Justice, of Madison, Wis., was arrested on Oct. 9 and this week the 22-year-old pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and disorderly charges, according to the Wisconsin State Journal .
Stoughton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Jun 9
|Palkia420
|13
|Evansville Infected (Dec '15)
|May '17
|Kathy
|17
|Lawsuit please help me.
|Apr '17
|Amazing Falcon
|1
|Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever
|Apr '17
|TheRealest
|1
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Berry Employees (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Sup
|2
|Bama
|Mar '17
|Rob
|2
