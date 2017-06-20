Judge orders new trial for Wisconsin ...

Judge orders new trial for Wisconsin man in 1990 rape case

Saturday Jun 10

Reserve Judge Daniel Moeser on Friday ordered a new trial for Richard Beranek, 58. Beranek was convicted in 1990 for the 1987 rape of a rural Stoughton woman. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the judge found issues with hair evidence used to convict Beranek.

Stoughton, WI

