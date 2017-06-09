2017 Parade of Homes looks to inspire...

2017 Parade of Homes looks to inspire current and future homeowners

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WKOW-TV

Whether you're looking to build a home from the ground up or redo the home you own, the Madison Area Builders' Associations Parade of Homes could be a good place to start. Building professionals will be on hand to connect and talk about current trends and available homes.

Start the conversation

