VFW award winners announced
Veterans of Foreign Wars Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 and its ladies auxiliary honored eight people, five of them public servants, during an annual awards banquet Saturday night. -- Firefighter of the year: Mark Johnson of Stoughton, who joined the Janesville Fire Department in 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stoughton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Evansville Infected (Dec '15)
|Apr 27
|Lol
|16
|Lawsuit please help me.
|Apr 12
|Amazing Falcon
|1
|Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever
|Apr 10
|TheRealest
|1
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Berry Employees (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Sup
|2
|Bama
|Mar '17
|Rob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stoughton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC