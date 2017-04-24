VFW award winners announced

VFW award winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Veterans of Foreign Wars Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 and its ladies auxiliary honored eight people, five of them public servants, during an annual awards banquet Saturday night. -- Firefighter of the year: Mark Johnson of Stoughton, who joined the Janesville Fire Department in 1998.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Apr 27 Lol 16
Lawsuit please help me. Apr 12 Amazing Falcon 1
Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever Apr 10 TheRealest 1
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
Berry Employees (Jan '16) Mar '17 Sup 2
Bama Mar '17 Rob 2
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC