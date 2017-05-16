Stoughton Schools looking at future o...

Stoughton Schools looking at future options for bus service

Tuesday May 16

A potential vacancy for the district's Transportation Coordinator job, prompted officials to looking at whether they want to keep the in-house bus service they currently have, or hire an outside company, Nelson's Bus Service. "We're looking at all the different options, we're looking at what we can provide for our students for our families in our communities and what an outside vendor could provide," said Superintendent Dr. Tim Onsager, noting the school board is far from making a decision.

