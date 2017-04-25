Stoughton, Waunakee school districts ...

Stoughton, Waunakee school districts receive Fab Lab Grants

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WKOW-TV

Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday 21 school districts throughout the state have been awarded a total of nearly $500,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory facilities. Two of those school districts are in Dane County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat (Sep '16) Apr 28 James 10
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Apr 27 Lol 16
Lawsuit please help me. Apr '17 Amazing Falcon 1
Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever Apr '17 TheRealest 1
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr '17 Angela M Heimann 1
Berry Employees (Jan '16) Mar '17 Sup 2
Bama Mar '17 Rob 2
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC