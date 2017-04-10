Stoughton prepares for expansion with land purchase

STI Holdings, Inc. and its operating subsidiary, Stoughton Trailers, LLC , recently purchased 17 acres of vacant land in the city of Brodhead, WI, directly across for its main manufacturing facility. Bob Wahlin, Stoughton's president and CEO, said in a statement that the company plans to use the land to support its current manufacturing operations in Brodhead, which employs 100 workers and builds trailer for the over-the-road trucking market.

