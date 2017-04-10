Stoughton prepares for expansion with land purchase
STI Holdings, Inc. and its operating subsidiary, Stoughton Trailers, LLC , recently purchased 17 acres of vacant land in the city of Brodhead, WI, directly across for its main manufacturing facility. Bob Wahlin, Stoughton's president and CEO, said in a statement that the company plans to use the land to support its current manufacturing operations in Brodhead, which employs 100 workers and builds trailer for the over-the-road trucking market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
Add your comments below
Stoughton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit please help me.
|21 hr
|Amazing Falcon
|1
|Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever
|Mon
|TheRealest
|1
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|Berry Employees (Jan '16)
|Mar 19
|Sup
|2
|Bama
|Mar 14
|Rob
|2
|Evansville Infected (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|CLAYMATION
|15
Find what you want!
Search Stoughton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC