Stoughton prepares for expansion with...

Stoughton prepares for expansion with land purchase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

STI Holdings, Inc. and its operating subsidiary, Stoughton Trailers, LLC , recently purchased 17 acres of vacant land in the city of Brodhead, WI, directly across for its main manufacturing facility. Bob Wahlin, Stoughton's president and CEO, said in a statement that the company plans to use the land to support its current manufacturing operations in Brodhead, which employs 100 workers and builds trailer for the over-the-road trucking market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawsuit please help me. 21 hr Amazing Falcon 1
Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever Mon TheRealest 1
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
Berry Employees (Jan '16) Mar 19 Sup 2
Bama Mar 14 Rob 2
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Mar '17 CLAYMATION 15
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC