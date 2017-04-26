Sixth graders in Stoughton inspired t...

Sixth graders in Stoughton inspired to raise thousands for clean water in South Sudan

More than 7,000 miles separate students at St. Ann School in Stoughton and the people of South Sudan, but for the past month, six graders have been working hard to raise thousands for the country after a lesson in school taught them about the hardships people there face. "I knew there were places in the world that didn't have clean water, but I didn't know that they had no water at all," says Anthony Teche, one of the sixth graders.

