Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks o...

Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off with the announcement of new tornado sirens for Dane County

Monday Apr 17

Just in time for both severe weather season and severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin Dane County is making sure it's emergency preparedness plan is in place. Sirens will be erected at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Park Street, another at East Washington near Darbo Drive, and a third by Veterans Road and Vernon Avenue in the city of Stoughton.

