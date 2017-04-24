Roger "Tide" Haugen, Stoughton, WI

Roger "Tide" Haugen, Stoughton, WI

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Roger 'Tide' L. Haugen, 79, died in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on April 21, at his home in Stoughton, WI. Roger was born on July 21, 1937 to Lloyd and Aura Haugen at Stoughton Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawsuit please help me. Apr 12 Amazing Falcon 1
Leighanne Whitlock worst mom ever Apr 10 TheRealest 1
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
Berry Employees (Jan '16) Mar '17 Sup 2
Bama Mar '17 Rob 2
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Mar '17 CLAYMATION 15
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC