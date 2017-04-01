Madison police investigating guns shots fired on west side
A news release states officers were called to the 6600 block of Berkshire Road a little after 11:00 a.m. Several people were questioned at the scene and Lt. Kelly Donahue tells Channel 27 News this afternoon that the investigation is continuing.
