Joyce L. Nunes, Stoughton, WI
Joyce L. Nunes, age 54, of Stoughton, passed away in the comfort of her own home on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on August 7, 1962, the daughter of James and Jeanne Fanis and raised in Janesville, Wis.
