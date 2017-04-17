Edgerton-area man accused of terrifyi...

Edgerton-area man accused of terrifying actions on Highway 59

A rural Edgerton man is accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend's car off the road in a terrifying incident the night of April 12. Tanner S. Helgestad, 26, of 1514 E. Road 7, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as domestic abuse, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct as domestic abuse. A woman told sheriff's deputies that she and Helgestad lived together for four years and had broken up about a month before the incident.

