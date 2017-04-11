Driver goes wrong way for 10 miles on interstate in Menomonee Falls
Police arrested a wanted woman who they say drove the wrong way on the interstate in southeast Wisconsin for 10 miles. They say the driver, 29-year-old Tamara McVicker, was already wanted for a previous drunk driving and revoked license case.
