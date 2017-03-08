Strong winds contribute to devastating fire in Dane County
The Dane County Sheriff's office says a Wednesday morning fire spread from an outdoor furnace to a shed, and then from the shed to a house in the town of Christiana, causing about $165,000 in damage. Dane County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to 2185 Clearview Road, along with fire departments from Fort Atkinson, McFarland, Edgerton, Stoughton, Deerfield and Cambridge.
