Strong winds contribute to devastatin...

Strong winds contribute to devastating fire in Dane County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Dane County Sheriff's office says a Wednesday morning fire spread from an outdoor furnace to a shed, and then from the shed to a house in the town of Christiana, causing about $165,000 in damage. Dane County deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to 2185 Clearview Road, along with fire departments from Fort Atkinson, McFarland, Edgerton, Stoughton, Deerfield and Cambridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bama Tue Rob 2
Snapchat Mar 13 Samantha 5
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Mar 10 CLAYMATION 15
Need advice Feb '17 Tony 2
Lets see sierra edge naked again Feb '17 Degame3030 1
Meeting up soon.... Jan '17 Xoxox 1
Girl at screaming acres haunted house Oct '16 live1987 1
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC