Stoughton police TASER, arrest Madison man for armed burglary
A 35-year-old Madison man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Stoughton home and ran from local officers afterward. Stoughton Police received a call Friday afternoon for a suspect seen leaving a driveway on Roy Avenue at Johnson Street.
