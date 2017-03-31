Stoughton police TASER, arrest Madiso...

Stoughton police TASER, arrest Madison man for armed burglary

Friday Mar 31

A 35-year-old Madison man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Stoughton home and ran from local officers afterward. Stoughton Police received a call Friday afternoon for a suspect seen leaving a driveway on Roy Avenue at Johnson Street.

Stoughton, WI

