Rotarians help water project

Rotarians from the Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Lake Mills clubs traveled to the Philippines recently to assist with a water project that would extend a municipal water pipeline to schools, daycares and citizens in rural villages that previously did not have access to clean water. Pictured here are some of the travelers, left to right: Front Row - Jim Nelson, Ellen Waldmer, Tom Vinz; Back Row - Tom Dehnert and Edwin Bos.

