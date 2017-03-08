Oshkosh, Stoughton to Benefit from DN...

Oshkosh, Stoughton to Benefit from DNR Brownfields Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: State of Wisconsin

Two Wisconsin communities will benefit from Department of Natural Resources brownfields awards to help investigate contamination at two former manufacturing properties, soon to be destined for new life. In Oshkosh, the Housing Authority seeks to convert the former Waite Grass Rug Factory into new housing, parking, daycare and office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Fri CLAYMATION 15
Snapchat Mar 3 Daddyfucced4456 2
Need advice Feb 11 Tony 2
Lets see sierra edge naked again Feb '17 Degame3030 1
Meeting up soon.... Jan '17 Xoxox 1
Henry Deweese Jan '17 The truth 3
Girl at screaming acres haunted house Oct '16 live1987 1
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC