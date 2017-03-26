Officials: Suspects use victim's debi...

Officials: Suspects use victim's debit card at 7 Wal-Mart stores in multiple counties

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: WKOW-TV

Authorities are looking for two men they say made fraudulent purchases at seven different stores spanning multiple counties. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, a victim reported her debit card was used by someone else at Wal-Mart stores in the area on Friday, March 24. The purchases added up to about $850 in fraudulent charges at stores in Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Baraboo, Lake Delton and two in Madison.

