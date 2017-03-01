Mildred "Millie" Stanke, Edgerton, WI
Mildred A. "Millie" Stanke, age 94, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Edgerton Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in rural Cambridge on April 25, 1922, the daughter of Willis M. and Mary S. Anderson and was a graduate of Deerfield High School.
