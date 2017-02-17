Politics at odds? Herea s how to talk...

Politics at odds? Herea s how to talk to the other side

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

But in this era of political division, that's what Christine Welcher, former Wisconsin 32nd District Assembly candidate, did with a small crowd of people Saturday. Held at the Kenosha County Democratic Party Office, 5712 Seventh Ave., Kenosha, Welcher of Stoughton shared topic points, showed some short TED Talks videos and discussed the current post-election climate with about 25 people who admitted being unsure about how to discuss political issues with family and friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need advice Feb 11 Tony 2
Lets see sierra edge naked again Feb 7 Degame3030 1
Meeting up soon.... Jan 28 Xoxox 1
Henry Deweese Jan '17 The truth 3
George barker Jan '17 death blow 1
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Nov '16 Hpd 14
Katrina mitulski (Mar '16) Nov '16 drock1360 8
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC