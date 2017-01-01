Stoughton cheerleader appears in London New Year's Day Parade
A local high school cheerleader got the opportunity of a lifetime Sunday morning, when she performed in London's New Year's Day Parade. Averie Ness, of Stoughton, was one of four cheerleaders from Wisconsin chosen to be in the parade by the UCA Varsity Cheerleading Association.
