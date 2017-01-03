Shirley W. Brenz, Stoughton, WI

Shirley W. Brenz, Stoughton, WI

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Shirley W. Brenz, 96, of Stoughton, WI, died Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Stoughton Hospital. She was born September 29, 1920 in Belvidere, IL the daughter of Warren T. and Irene Berg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George barker Jan 2 death blow 1
Henry Deweese Dec 16 Put snitches in d... 2
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Nov '16 Hpd 14
Katrina mitulski (Mar '16) Nov '16 drock1360 8
Hot Asian girl at boat Nov '16 In The Know 2
Girl at screaming acres haunted house Oct '16 live1987 1
Need a good corporate lawyer, any suggestions Oct '16 Justin 1
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC