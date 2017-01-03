Hunting-incident charges reduced
Charges against an Evansville coyote hunter who mistakenly shot two dogs last year have been reduced from felonies to misdemeanors. Kurt K. Rausch, 35, of 637 S. Sixth St., Evansville, intends to plead not guilty to the new charges, his attorney said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
