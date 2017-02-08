Donna Jean Olsen, Lake Geneva, WI

Donna Jean Olson, 82, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, died Tuesday January 10, 2017, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stoughton A memorial service will be held at Williams Bay Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour Saturday at the church.

