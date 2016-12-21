Lt. Col. Norman Conrad Toso, Janesvil...

Lt. Col. Norman Conrad Toso, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Lieutenant Colonel Norman Conrad Toso, 87, devoted father, husband, and veteran, died peacefully at home on December 5, 2016. He was born on January 11, 1929 in Elizabeth, MN, one of nine children, son of Konrad and Elizabeth Toso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stoughton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henry Deweese Dec 16 Put snitches in d... 2
Evansville Infected (Dec '15) Nov '16 Hpd 14
Katrina mitulski (Mar '16) Nov '16 drock1360 8
Hot Asian girl at boat Nov '16 In The Know 2
Girl at screaming acres haunted house Oct '16 live1987 1
Need a good corporate lawyer, any suggestions Oct '16 Justin 1
News Madison Man Charged With Allegedly Stabbing Man... Oct '16 Paris Hilton 3
See all Stoughton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stoughton Forum Now

Stoughton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stoughton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Stoughton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC