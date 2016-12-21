Lt. Col. Norman Conrad Toso, Janesville, WI
Lieutenant Colonel Norman Conrad Toso, 87, devoted father, husband, and veteran, died peacefully at home on December 5, 2016. He was born on January 11, 1929 in Elizabeth, MN, one of nine children, son of Konrad and Elizabeth Toso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stoughton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Deweese
|Dec 16
|Put snitches in d...
|2
|Evansville Infected (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Hpd
|14
|Katrina mitulski (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|drock1360
|8
|Hot Asian girl at boat
|Nov '16
|In The Know
|2
|Girl at screaming acres haunted house
|Oct '16
|live1987
|1
|Need a good corporate lawyer, any suggestions
|Oct '16
|Justin
|1
|Madison Man Charged With Allegedly Stabbing Man...
|Oct '16
|Paris Hilton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stoughton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC