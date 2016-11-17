Time to get cool and crafty

Time to get cool and crafty

Nov 17, 2016

The Sow's Ear offers a variety of classes for both the the beginner and the seasoned knitter. For someone just learning, check out the arm knitting workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21. For the seasoned yarn-slinger, sign up for the holiday intarsia gift bag workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Both classes are $25.

