To raze or not to raze old site a point of contention
When the workers are done, they will have made way for the expansion of a playground used by downtown's rapidly growing TEAM Charter School. “We have a lot of work to do in July to get everything up and going,” TEAM Charter School Executive Director Debbie Eison said this week as she stood in the contested single-story building on the north side of Market Street between American and Stanislaus streets.
