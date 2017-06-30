Stockton PD seizes 200+ pounds of illegal fireworks, arrests 5
Five people were arrested and more than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized Saturday night within two hours, Stockton police said. In the four separate illegal fireworks busts, officers saw aerial fireworks in the area and tracked down the suspects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
